Tehran Condemns EU’s Sanctions on Iranian Individuals

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has strongly denounced a recent decision by the European Union to impose sanctions against several Iranian nationals over groundless accusations.

    In a Wednesday statement, Qassemi slammed the EU for making the “illogical” and “surprising” decision to slap sanctions on a number of Iranian nationals based on unfounded allegations, saying that the move shows European countries are not honest in fighting terrorism.

    “Instead of putting the names of such criminal and terrorists groups as the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) and al-Ahvaziya on its list of sanctions, the EU has given them a free hand to commit inhumane terrorist acts and is even supporting them.”

    The EU levels such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran while the country is the flag-bearer of fighting terrorism in the region, and Europe owes its security to, said Qassemi.

    “Iran will adopt the necessary measures in response to this move and within the framework of reciprocation,” he said.

    Qassemi’s comments followed EU sanctions on several Iranian individuals for allegedly planning to carry out attacks in Europe. On Tuesday, the European Union also froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit.

