Iran Sanctions to Bring US ‘Unprecedented’ Defeat: Leader

“The Americans are happily saying the current sanctions against the Iranian nation are unprecedented in history. However, God willing, the Iranian nation will deliver them a defeat that will be unprecedented in history,” he said, speaking in a meeting with thousands of people from the central province of Qom on Wednesday.

The current US administration, which has hardened the US line on Iran and pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact, is working to cut Iran’s foreign trade and oil sale.

“Don’t back down in the face of ranting and raving by the US and Europe and hold your ground and know that their threats, promises and signatures have no credit,” the Leader said.

First-Degree Idiots

The Leader mocked US politicians for their misguided predictions about the existence of the Islamic Republic, calling them “first-degree idiots” who are proud of their foresight.

“Some US leaders pretend to be crazy. I don’t believe this but they are first-degree idiots,” he said.

“Recently, a US official told a gathering of terrorists and gangsters that he hopes he will celebrate the 2019 Christmas in Tehran. The 2019 celebrations were held a few days ago,” he said, referring to remarks by US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This is the US calculation system. Americans are proud of their analysis and foresight! There are some westernized here who brag about the US power.”

Bolton, who openly advocates for regime change in Tehran, had told a gathering held by MKO terrorists in Paris last year that they will celebrate Christmas 2019 in Tehran.

“I had said for over 10 years since coming to these events, that the declared policy of the United States of America should be the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime in Tehran … Before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!” Bolton said.

Failure to Predict 1979 Revolution

Pointing to the US support for the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Leader said his regime was toppled by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 at a time when US officials were confident that he will not lose the helm.

“In [early] 1978 … the US president [Jimmy Carter] came to Iran and delivered a powerful speech falsely admiring Mohammad Reza. In his speech, he said Iran is the island of peace; which means the US was confident [about the survival] of the [puppet] regime,” he said.

“However, less than 10 days later, the people of Qom rose against the dependent regime … Then the people of Tabriz made a stormy movement and next moves led to the elimination of the puppet regime,” he said, referring to the famous uprising in Qom on January 8, 1978.

The huge uprising came in protest against an article titled “Iran and Red and Black Colonization”, which had been published by the Ettela’at newspaper a day earlier.

The article, which was seen as an attempt to vilify Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who later founded the Islamic Republic, is recognized as the beginning of country-wide protests that brought down the Pahlavi regime.