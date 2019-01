Building on the catchment areas of Chitgar Lake (Martyrs of Persian Gulf), Tehran officials have provided an appropriate environment to attract the migratory birds during autumn season who settle in large groups in the lake.

Chitgar Lake is an artificial and recreational in the north of Chitgar Park in western Tehran. The complex has a total area of around 250 hectares; 130 hectares across the lake and 120 hectares on its coastal zone and resorts.