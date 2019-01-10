A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 10

The top story today was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with a huge crowd of people from the city of Qom.

Several papers also covered the sanctions imposed by the European Union against a number of Iranian individuals, and Tehran’s response to the move.

The thaw in bilateral relations between Arab countries and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US Support for New EU Sanctions against Iran

2- Human Rights Bodies: Venezuelan Army Officers, Relatives Tortured for Plot against Gov’t



Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: Avoid Aristocracy, Try to Make People’s Lives Easier

2- Has EU’s Bid to Create Special Payment Mechanism Failed?

3- SPV Not Yet Cancelled [Editorial]



Ebtekar:

1- Iran Leader: Don’t Back Off in Face of US’ Threats

2- Rouhani: Everything Based on People’s Votes



Etemad:

1- Iran Leader: Show Courage, Wisdom When Dealing with US Statesmen’s Threats

2- EU Sanctions against Iran Blow to Tehran-Brussels Ties



Ettela’at:

1- Israeli Foreign Ministry: Delegations from Arab States Secretly Visiting Israel

2- Iran Will Soon Take Important Decisions Regarding Security Cooperation with Europe

3- Iran Leader: People, Officials Should Turn Sanctions into Unprecedented Defeat for ‘Big Satan’



Jame Jam:

1- Iran Leader: Pay Special Attention to People’s Livelihood

2- Arabs Seeking to Hunt Assad: Are They Plotting to Distance Syria from Iran?



Javan:

1- Europe Worried about Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA

* 6 European Diplomats at Iranian Foreign Ministry amid New EU Sanctions against Iran

2- Former Israeli Minister Admits He Spied for Iran



Jomhouri Eslami:

1- India Starts Repaying Its Oil Debts to Iran

2- Turkey to Continue Importing Iran’s Oil

3- US Senate Refuses to Approve Bill on New Anti-Iran Sanctions



Kayhan:

1- Iran Seeks to Revise Security, Intelligence Cooperation with Europe

2- Iraqi Resistance Forces to US Army: Our Fingers on the Trigger



Mardomsalari:

1- Tehran Strongly Slams Brussels’ Security Paradox

* Iran to Take Reciprocal Measure against European Diplomats



Shargh:

1- Assad’s Special Aide in Riyadh for Secret Talks

2- Reformist Figure Tajzadeh: Rouhani’s Gov’t Duty-Bound to Break Sanctions

3- First European Sanctions Receives Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Harsh Response

4- No Similarity between Yellow Vests in France, Workers in Iran: First VP

