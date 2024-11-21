US vetoes another UN Security Council resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

The draft resolution was aimed at calling for an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Palestinian groups in the blockaded Strip.

The measure received 14 votes in favour, with the US the sole member to reject it. However, because the US is a permanent member of the council, it has the ability to veto any resolution brought forward.

“We made clear throughout negotiations, we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages,” Robert Wood, the alternate US representative to the UN, said during a debate following the vote.

“Simply put, this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: there’s no need to come back to the negotiating table,” he added.

Unlike several previous resolutions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, Wednesday’s measure was brought forward by all 10 elected members of the Security Council.

The US has vetoed four previous attempts at calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, on most occasions being the lone vote against the measures.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began a year ago, Israel has killed more than 43,900 Palestinians and wounded more than 103,000, according to the official death toll from the Palestinian health ministry. Some estimates, however, place the death toll at more than 100,000 Palestinians.

The United States under the Joe Biden administration has provided both diplomatic cover and military support for Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, and now Lebanon, while also playing a role in the negotiations for an end to the conflict.

However, more than a year on, ceasefire talks have not garnered any results.

Earlier this month, Qatar, which has played a leading role in facilitating the peace talks, announced it would withdraw as a key mediator in Gaza negotiations unless Israel and Hamas fully commit to ceasefire efforts.

On several occasions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected ceasefire proposals accepted by Hamas, defying the advice of his security establishment.

Hamas has been adamant that any ceasefire deal must eventually lead to the total withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the Gaza Strip.

The group rejected a recent proposal that would have brought the release of a small number of Israeli captives and a 30-day cessation of hostilities, but no withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the besieged enclave.