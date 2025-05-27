US considers imposing sanctions on Russia in coming days: WSJ

The sanctions would reportedly be imposed to push Russia to the negotiating table but may not include additional banking restrictions, people familiar with Trump’s thinking told the WSJ.

Trump is also considering abandoning peace efforts if a final effort to end Russia’s war is unsuccessful, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with Trump’s thinking.

Trump’s stance on U.S. sanctions against Russia has been unclear. Trump has refused to impose sanctions on Russia as it may hinder future business and trade opportunities, the New York Times reported on May 20, citing a White House official.

On May 25, Trump condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for increased Russian attacks on Ukraine, saying he’s “not happy with Putin.”

Russia launched over 900 strike drones over the last three days, in addition to cruise and ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

“Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives,” he added.

Trump recently held a two-hour phone call with Putin during which Russia reiterated its refusal to a full ceasefire in its war against Ukraine. The U.S. failed to respond with any significant pressure.

“He’s killing a lot of people… I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin, I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump said on May 25.

In the same statement, Trump told journalists sanctions against Russia could be on the table amid Russia’s intensified attacks.