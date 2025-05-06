US negotiations confined to nuclear issue: Iranian spokeswoman

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said Iran is engaged in indirect talks with the US about the nuclear issue alone by standing firm on its red lines.

She stated that Iran has definite and immutable red lines that may not be crossed.

“This is the Iranian people’s right to enjoy peaceful nuclear energy,” the spokeswoman added.

She noted that Iran has expressed its stances in practice in several rounds of negotiations, saying the other side ought to prove its goodwill.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19 and 26, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.