Media WireForeign Policy

US negotiations confined to nuclear issue: Iranian spokeswoman

By IFP Media Wire

The spokeswoman for the Iranian administration emphasized that the indirect negotiations with the US revolve only around Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said Iran is engaged in indirect talks with the US about the nuclear issue alone by standing firm on its red lines.

She stated that Iran has definite and immutable red lines that may not be crossed.

“This is the Iranian people’s right to enjoy peaceful nuclear energy,” the spokeswoman added.

She noted that Iran has expressed its stances in practice in several rounds of negotiations, saying the other side ought to prove its goodwill.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19 and 26, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks