US may provide air support for Ukraine under peace accord: Trump

“When it comes to security, (European allies) are willing to put people on the ground. We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably, by air,” Trump said, stressing that no U.S. troops would be deployed on Ukrainian soil.

Kyiv has long insisted on binding security guarantees from its allies to prevent Moscow from invading again after a ceasefire. Trump initially dismissed such guarantees as Europe’s responsibility, but has recently shifted his position.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that U.S. air support remains “an option and a possibility.” She did not specify what form it could take, though air support could involve missile defense systems or a no-fly zone.

Bloomberg has reported that a package of security guarantees for Ukraine could be finalized this week, with European leaders moving quickly after Trump signaled support.

European officials have discussed sending British and French troops to Ukraine, along with contingents from roughly 10 other countries, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

During talks in Washington NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the issue of deploying U.S. or European troops had not been raised. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Washington with European leaders, has pressed for firm guarantees as part of any deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron has noted that security guarantees would not include NATO membership but would instead rely on a strong Ukrainian military supported by a “coalition of the willing,” which includes over 30 countries such as Canada and Japan.

Some allies are prepared to send ground troops, while others will provide air and naval support.

European officials have told the Kyiv Independent that a series of meetings among the participant countries of the “coalition of the willing” could take place in the coming days to hash out the details.