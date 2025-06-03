US will not allow Iran to enrich ‘any’ uranium under nuclear agreement: Trump

Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention in five rounds of talks since April to ink a new accord to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

“Under our potential Agreement – WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” Trump said on his Truth Social network, after the Axios news outlet said Washington’s offer would let Tehran enrich some of the nuclear fuel.

Republican Trump also blamed predecessor Joe Biden for the current situation, saying that the Democrat “should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching'”.

Axios added the latest proposal that Washington had sent Tehran on Saturday would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, for an amount of time that has yet to be determined.

Iran has insisted that Iran has “nothing to hide” on its nuclear program.

Speaking in Cairo, where he met the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed: “If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached.”

Iran has pushed for the United States to drop sanctions that have crippled its economy as a condition for a nuclear agreement with Trump’s administration. Iran has also vowed to keep enriching uranium “with or without a deal” on its nuclear program.

The United States has sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal that the White House called “acceptable” and in Tehran’s “best interest” to accept, US media reported on Saturday.

Araghchi said on Saturday that he had received “elements” of the US proposal for a nuclear deal following the five rounds of talks, mediated by Oman.