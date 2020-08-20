US Bid to Reinstate Iran Sanctions to Discredit UNSC: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the UN Security Council must counter the United States’ “unlawful” bid to reinstate the UN’s anti-Iran sanctions.

Speaking to Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, in a Thursday phone call, Zarif pointed to the United States’ bid to activate the so-called snapback mechanism, and highlighted the responsibility of the UN Security Council and the Secretary General in this regard.

“All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the US is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington’s move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA,” Zarif noted.

He warned that the US’ move will have dangerous consequences for the international law, and will result in nothing but damaging international mechanisms and discrediting the Security Council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary General and the Security Council member states to fulfil their legal duties and counter the US administration’s rogue behaviour,” he noted.

Guterres, in turn, vowed to carefully consider the points made by the Iranian top diplomat.

The UN chief further presented a report on the latest efforts made by the UN to end the Yemen war, and called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help settle certain environmental problems in Hudaydah port.

The Iranian foreign minister, in response, expressed Iran’s preparedness to use its good offices in this regard.