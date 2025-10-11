US admin. threatens Chinese airlines flying over Russia: Reuters

Russia barred many Western airlines from its airspace in 2022 after Western nations closed their skies to Russian flights amid the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The move forced non-Russian carriers to reroute around Russian territory, adding both time and cost to transcontinental flights. China, however, has faced no such restrictions.

In its proposal, the Transportation Department stated that the situation was “unfair and has resulted in substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers.” It reportedly gave Chinese airlines two days to respond, with a final decision expected as early as November.

According to the agency, the proposal could affect flights operated by Air China, China Eastern, Xiamen Airlines, and China Southern. The move reportedly targets only passenger flights and will not apply to cargo operations.

Neither China’s aviation regulator nor its embassy in Washington commented on the report. Some US carriers reportedly oppose the measure, warning that avoiding Russian airspace would make direct flights to China less viable due to higher costs and reduced cargo capacity.

Shares of China’s three largest airlines dipped slightly after the report, with Air China and China Southern both down 1.3%, and China Eastern 0.9% by mid-day Friday.

The move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over Trump’s trade policy. He has threatened new tariffs over China’s ties with Moscow, accusing Beijing of “funding” the Ukraine conflict through energy imports. China dismissed the claims as “unacceptable,” insisting its trade with Russia is “legitimate and lawful.”