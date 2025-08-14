Ukraine downplays Putin-Trump summit

Zelensky – who earlier called the summit a “personal victory” for Putin – sought to downplay the potential of the Friday meeting in Anchorage. Both Moscow and Washington have said that the summit would be primarily dedicated to finding a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, with Trump suggesting that the sides would discuss a potential land swap arrangement between Russia and Ukraine.

“As for the talks, they are important at the leadership level in any case. But it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept that,” Zelensky claimed.

He acknowledged that “a conversation between the US president… and Putin, can certainly be important for the bilateral track.”

“But they cannot decide anything about Ukraine without us,” Zelensky insisted.

The Ukrainian leader also suggested that there will be “a trilateral meeting at the level of leaders,” adding that the date for such a gathering is yet unknown.

Moscow earlier did not rule out direct talks with Zelensky, but said it should be preceded by significant diplomatic progress, while voicing concern about his right to sign any binding agreements, given that his presidential term expired last year.

Ahead of the Alaska summit, Zelensky is expected to hold virtual talks with several European leaders as well as Trump. Several unnamed European officials have told Reuters they see a risk that the summit would lead to an unfavorable deal for Ukraine and its backers. Another source suggested that Trump might seek a deal directly with Putin without involving Ukraine or the EU.

A Daily Telegraph report on Monday claimed that Zelensky could agree to freeze the current front lines and concede land to Russia as part of a possible settlement. Kiev has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.