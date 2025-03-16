UK: ‘Troops on ground and planes in sky’ could secure Ukraine peace accord

The coalition, which now includes more partners than were at the initial Lancaster House meeting two weeks ago, will also hold military talks on March 20 to develop “stronger and robust plans” for Ukrainian security guarantees, Starmer said in a press conference following the summit.

“We will now move to the operational phase,” Starmer told reporters, emphasizing that the upcoming military discussions will focus on concrete security guarantees that could include “troops on the ground and planes in the sky” if necessary.

“We know from history, recent history, that a deal without security arrangements is not something which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin respects,” Starmer said, warning that without proper security guarantees, “Putin will breach the line again.”

Starmer also added that participating nations are actively discussing the seizure of frozen Russian assets as part of intensified economic pressure on Moscow. While acknowledging the legal complexities involved, Starmer confirmed that the coalition agreed to implement additional sanctions against Russia immediately.

“We agree we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia, keep the military aid flowing to Ukraine, and keep tightening restrictions on Russia’s economy,” Starmer said, calling Russian Putin’s conditional response to peace overtures “not good enough.”

Starmer was, however, vague on specific measures he and allies would take to compel Putin to drop some of his more exorbitant demands in ceasefire negotiations.

Putin has stated that Moscow was ready to agree to a U.S.-backed 30-day ceasefire but demanded that as part of any cessation of hostilities Kyiv would limit mobilization, training of troops and the West would halt military aid to Ukraine. Some have said Putin’s demands amount to Kyiv’s surrender.

The expanded coalition now includes members from Europe, Canada and Australia as well as backing from Japan.

Despite the U.S. under President Donald Trump disavowing much of his predecessor’s Ukraine support, Starmer was keen to highlight his national security advisor’s recent discussions in Washington.

“We are talking to the U.S. every day about what happens next,” Starmer continued, expressing confidence that President Trump is “absolutely committed” to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.