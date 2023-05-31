UAE announces withdrawal from US-led maritime bloc

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force, headquartered at the US naval base in Bahrain, working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf areas.

The region contains some of the world’s most important shipping routes where, since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on vessels at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

It added the UAE was committed to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, and that it was committed to ensuring navigation safety in its seas in accordance with international law.