Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

UAE announces withdrawal from US-led maritime bloc

By IFP Media Wire
US Navy

The United Arab Emirates pulled out from a US-led Middle East maritime security coalition two months ago after evaluating its security relationships, the Persian Gulf state announced on Wednesday.

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force, headquartered at the US naval base in Bahrain, working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf areas.

The region contains some of the world’s most important shipping routes where, since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on vessels at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

It added the UAE was committed to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, and that it was committed to ensuring navigation safety in its seas in accordance with international law.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks