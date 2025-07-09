Trump says Putin throws ‘a lot of bullsh*t’ as he ‘looks strongly’ at Russia sanctions bill

“We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin,” he said at a cabinet meeting, adding, “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Trump has vacillated for months between criticizing Putin and praising the Kremlin. So far, he has failed to increase military aid to Ukraine or sanction Russia despite Moscow’s refusal to accept a ceasefire.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within “24 hours.” However, his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia have seen no progress.

Trump also addressed U.S. legislation on sanctions, saying the Senate’s Russia sanctions bill was “totally optional” for him to implement or terminate.

“I’m looking at it very strongly,” Trump said.

The bill would impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products. It was introduced in April but has seen no progress since then.

Earlier, Trump signaled growing openness to tougher measures against Moscow, ABC News reported on June 29.

According to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump privately told him it was “time to move” the Russia sanctions bill.

“I’m confident the president is ready for us to act,” Graham stated.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill after Congress returns from a break in July.

“(Putin is) killing a lot of people — his soldiers and their soldiers mostly. And it’s now up to 7,000 a week,” Trump noted, referring to Russia’s battlefield losses.

In recent weeks, Trump has been critical of the Russian president. Following a phone call with Putin on July 3, Trump said he was “very disappointed,” signaling growing frustration with the Kremlin.

When asked by a journalist whether he would take action, Trump responded: “Wouldn’t be telling you… We want to have a little surprise.”

Trump also commented on the the current pause in weapons deliveries to Ukraine. He pointed to the previous transfer of advanced systems, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and Patriot air defense systems, calling them “the best equipment in the world.”

His remarks come after the United States halted military aid shipments to Ukraine amid an internal Pentagon review of stockpile capacity. The freeze coincided with a surge in Russian aerial attacks, leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable amid a shortage of U.S.-supplied air defense systems.

The U.S. halted weapons shipments to Ukraine amid a capability review, the White House and Pentagon previously confirmed, with Trump later denying the pause.

The Pentagon has announced it would renew shipments, saying the additional defensive weapons were intended to help Ukraine protect itself while the U.S. works toward “a lasting peace.”