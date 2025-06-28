Trump says he thinks Gaza ceasefire to be reached ‘within next week’

“I think it’s close,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked how close his administration is to a deal in terms of a Gaza ceasefire.

“I just spoke with some of the people involved … We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire,” Trump said.

The Israeli daily Haaretz said on Friday nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, representing about 4% of the territory’s population.

The death toll contradicts the number of fatalities given by Gaza’s Health Ministry, which stood at over 56,300 since October 2023.

Haaretz added in addition to the high Palestinian deaths from Israeli attacks, many people also died from the indirect effects of the war such as hunger, cold and diseases amid a collapse of the health system in Gaza.

The newspaper noted while Israeli spokespersons, journalists and influencers reject with knee-jerk disgust the death toll announced by Gaza’s Health Ministry as exaggerated, more and more international experts “are stating that not only is this list, with all the horror it embodies, reliable – but that it may even be very conservative in relation to reality.”

It cited a study conducted by Professor Michael Spagat, an economist at Holloway College at the University of London, a world-class expert on mortality in violent conflicts, about deaths in Gaza.

The study surveyed 2,000 households in the Palestinian enclave, comprising almost 10,000 people.

“They concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the war, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions,” it said.

According to the survey’s data, 56% of those killed have been either children up to the age of 18 or women.

“That’s an exceptional figure when compared with almost every other conflict since World War II,” Haaretz added.

Spagat stated the survey’s data positions the Gaza war “as one of the bloodiest conflicts of the 21st century.”

“Even if the overall number of war victims in Syria, Ukraine, and Sudan is higher in each case, Gaza is apparently in first place in terms of the ratio of combatants to noncombatants killed, as well as in terms of rate of death relative to population size.”

Data also show that the proportion of women and children killed via a violent death in Gaza is more than double the proportion in almost every other recent conflict, including Kosovo (20%), northern Ethiopia (9%), Syria (20%), and Sudan (23%).

“I think we’re probably at something like 4 percent of the population killed,” Spagat said, adding, “I’m not sure that there’s another case in the 21st century that’s reached that high.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

He added that a “terrible situation” is going on in Gaza.