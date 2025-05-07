IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Trump may meet Iranian counterpart during Riyadh trip, analyst claims

By IFP Editorial Staff
Trump Pezeshkian

As US President Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming Middle East tour, speculation is mounting about a potential and unexpected meeting between him and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian in Riyadh.

Kiomars Yazdanpanah, an Iranian expert on international affairs, suggested on Iran’s state television IRIB on Tuesday that Trump may be interested in meeting Pezeshkian, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Given Trump’s comments about making important announcements, there is a possibility that he is seeking dialogue with Iranian political figures, or possibly President Pezeshkian,” Yazdanpanah claimed.

He further raised the possibility that the Iranian and American negotiating teams – during three rounds of talks on Iran’s nuclear program – have reached an initial agreement for the meeting.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, during a ceremonial event for his new special envoy to the Middle East, Trump told reporters that he would be making a “very positive” announcement either Thursday, Friday, or Monday, just before or during his trip.

The nature of the announcement remains undisclosed, further fueling speculation about the purpose and possible surprises during the president’s regional tour.

