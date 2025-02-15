Tehran condemns Washington’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ against Iranian nationals

In his reference to the US government’s “inappropriate” treatment of immigrants, Baqaei stressed the importance of adhering to international norms, describing the “inhumane actions” of the US government against Iranian nationals as “unacceptable.”

He emphasized that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in line with its legal obligations, will take all necessary measures to protect the rights of Iranian citizens abroad.

He also noted that instructions have been issued to Iran’s Interests Protection Office in Washington, D.C., as well as to diplomatic and consular missions across South America, to provide assistance to Iranian nationals deported from the US.

“Iran is the homeland of all Iranians, and our compatriots can freely return to their homeland,” Baqaei stated, reiterating the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to facilitate their return and resolve related issues.

The remarks come as the first flight carrying migrants from Iran, Afghanistan, China, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam arrived in Panama on Wednesday.