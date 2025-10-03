Tehran Residents Rally Against Israeli Interception of Gaza-Bound ‘Sumoud’ Aid Convoy

The demonstration, titled “With Sumoud Until Israel’s Disgrace and Downfall,” was held at 11 a.m. in Tehran’s Enghelab (Revolution) Square, prior to Friday prayers.

Participants from various social groups and student organizations chanted anti-Israeli slogans, denouncing the latest atrocities committed by the occupying regime.

They strongly condemned the Israeli action against the Sumoud convoy — which was carrying popular aid for the besieged people of Gaza — describing it as a clear sign of Tel Aviv’s desperation and cruelty.

Protesters also highlighted the ongoing killing of Palestinian women and children, calling it a crime against humanity, and emphasized that the silence of international organizations in the face of such atrocities amounts to complicity.

Carrying Palestinian flags, demonstrators voiced strong opposition to the comprehensive blockade of Gaza and to Israel’s policy of starvation and economic pressure against the enclave.

They stressed that Palestinian resistance would continue and that free nations around the world would not allow the inhumane siege to persist.