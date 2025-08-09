Tehran governor announces return of 450,000 illegal migrants to Afghanistan

That’s according to Tehran’s Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian.

Motamedian said organizing the presence of foreign nationals is among the top priorities of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

He noted that authorities have conducted an identification process to locate the illegal migrants in Tehran which hosts around 50% of the country’s foreign nationals.

Motamedian also said the illegals have been respectfully transferred to border crossings for repatriation.

He added that last year, over 6,000 classrooms in Tehran Province were dedicated to more than 220,000 students from foreign national families.

With the return process, he stressed, educational capacity has been freed, enabling Iranian students to benefit.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans since the 1980s when their country was occupied by the former Soviet Union. After the end of the Soviet occupation, wars did not end in Afghanistan and the refugee influx into Iran continued, putting a huge strain on the Iranian economy.