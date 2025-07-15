Tehran committed to utilizing diplomatic means to prevent war, protect Iranians’ rights: President Pezeshkian

In a message to Iranian expatriates, President Pezeshkian stated on Monday that his administration views the solidarity created among the people and officials during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime as an opportunity for greater service to the nation, underlining that authorities still believe the window for diplomacy is open. The president also appreciated the steadfastness and support by the nation during significant situations.

The full text of President Pezeshkian’s message is as follows:

To the dear Iranian expatriates,

In times when our country faced a significant test, the people, as the rightful owners of this nation, demonstrated that they are the beating heart of this land. This steadfastness, support, and backing deserve to be seen, heard, and appreciated today, and it undoubtedly places a heavier responsibility on the officials and raises rightful expectations.

During these events, although significant psychological pressures and difficulties were imposed on our nation, we witnessed the formation of one of the most remarkable displays of public participation, consensus, and social cohesion in contemporary Iranian history. Iranians, both inside and outside the country, critics and non-critics alike, stood united against the aggressor, imposing their will on the enemy.

In this context, the calmness, wisdom, and firmness of the Leader of the Revolution from the very first day of the imposed war were another vital asset for forming a national mobilization against the aggressors, reminding us all of the unity of the Islamic system.

However, today a new chapter has begun. A chapter of hope and movement towards a safer, calmer, and more powerful Iran. This path can only be achieved with the cooperation and solidarity of our dear people, maintaining national consensus, and relying on the energy of youth and new ideas.

To open new horizons, we must critically reflect on the past. What leads us toward a better future is the reconstruction of hope, readiness to learn, change, and create a new path through consensus, solidarity, and rationality.

Our national security is guaranteed by both military strength and the bond of hearts and social unity. Now is the time to step toward opening horizons and hoping for a bright future, backed by the country’s vast social capital, to build a flourishing Iran. We have never sought war and have always aimed for effective roles in global sustainable peace. Our enemies should know that while our nation seeks peace, it will never submit. Iran is a country that, based on its historical, cultural, and religious roots, seeks justice and human dignity for all nations.

As you know, the Zionist enemy attacked us at a time when, despite distrust of the Americans, we were negotiating with them to resolve any misunderstandings in public opinion and to prove the peaceful nature of our nuclear activities. After five rounds of negotiations, while preparing for the sixth round of talks, the Zionist regime, with US support, cowardly attacked our country, martyring several military commanders, nuclear scientists, and innocent civilians, including women and children. We have repeatedly stated that our doctrine is a peaceful nuclear program. Experience has shown that whenever Iran seeks to move toward stability and peace, the Zionist regime intervenes and disrupts.

According to all principles and international laws and the United Nations Charter, what we did during the 12 days of the Zionist-imposed war was legitimate defense against the aggressor. Despite the martyrdom of some military commanders in the initial attack, with the wisdom and guidance of the Leader of the Revolution, the swift appointment of successors, and the rapid reconstruction of the armed forces’ combat organization, our armed forces were able to deliver more confident and devastating blows to the aggressor.

Nevertheless, the path ahead is clear for us, and the government will spare no effort in opening diplomatic doors and expanding horizons. We still believe that the window for diplomacy is open, and we are pursuing this peaceful path with determination and by mobilizing all political capacities. We advocate for diplomacy and constructive interaction, opposing war, and to keep the shadow of war away from the country, we will utilize all political and diplomatic resources while defending the natural rights of the Iranian people.

The government sees the solidarity created among the people and officials during the 12-day war as an opportunity for greater service to the nation. All executive agencies and officials are particularly attentive to this matter, and the satisfaction of the people is the basis for our planning and actions. We strive with all our might to ensure that there are no problems regarding the livelihood and healthcare of the people. We must join hands and work for the pride of our country.

Relevant ministries and all stakeholders continuously monitor the market situation to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods through proper management. With the continuation of this oversight and management process and the issued directives, we will witness stability and calm in the market, God willing.

In conclusion, I pray for the elevation of the ranks of all the martyrs of this imposed war and hope that our enemies have recognized our people and will never again make such a miscalculation. Our armed forces are now at the highest level of their defensive capability, contrary to the enemies’ erroneous calculations, and if the enemies intend to invade Iran again, they will face even more crushing responses.