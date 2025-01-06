Syria’s FM urges US to lift sanctions during visit to Qatar

“These sanctions constitute a barrier and an obstacle to the rapid recovery and development of the Syrian people who await services and partnerships from other countries,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said after meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister.

Shibani added that Qatar, which had previously refrained from normalising relations with former President Bashr al-Assad, will be a partner in Syria’s new phase.

This marked Sibani’s second regional trip less than a month after rebels ousted al-Assad. The Syrian delegation, which included Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab, also held meetings with senior Qatari officials.

Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Mohammed al-Khulaifi, told reporters that Shibani outlined a clear plan for Syria’s near future, detailing steps the new administration would take.

Shibani stated the roadmap aims to “rebuild our country, restore its Arab and foreign relations, enable the Syrian people to obtain their civil and basic rights, and present a government that the Syrian people feel represents them and all their components”.

The Syrian foreign minister will also visit the United Arab Emirates and Jordan later this week.

His first foreign trip was to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, where he met with Saudi officials to discuss ways to support Syria’s political transition.