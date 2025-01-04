Media WireMiddle East

Syrian FM to visit Qatar, UAE, Jordan in 2nd foreign trip

By IFP Media Wire
Assad al-Shaibani

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani has announced plans for visits this week to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan. This will be his second trip abroad since taking office in the Syrian interim government following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad government last month.

“We look forward that these visits contribute to support the stability and security, the economic recovery and build distinguished partnerships,” he wrote on X.

al-Shaibani, however, did not set a date for his Arab tour.

On Wednesday, al-Shaibani has his first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia upon an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after armed groups took control of Damascus in early December.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

