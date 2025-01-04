Syrian FM to visit Qatar, UAE, Jordan in 2nd foreign trip

“We look forward that these visits contribute to support the stability and security, the economic recovery and build distinguished partnerships,” he wrote on X.

al-Shaibani, however, did not set a date for his Arab tour.

On Wednesday, al-Shaibani has his first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia upon an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after armed groups took control of Damascus in early December.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.