Monday, August 25, 2025
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Syria interim president to speak at UN General Assembly next month: Official

By IFP Media Wire
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Monday, the first Syrian leader to do so in decades.

Sharaa “will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech”, the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media.

Sharaa took power in December after his group led a coalition of forces that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after nearly 14 years of war.

“He will be the first Syrian president to speak at the United Nations since former president Nureddin al-Atassi (in 1967), and the first Syrian president ever to take part in the General Assembly’s high-level week,” scheduled for September 22-30, the official added.

Since taking power, Syria’s new authorities have gained regional and international support.

In April, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani addressed the United Nations for the first time and raised his country’s new flag at the body’s New York headquarters.

Sharaa met US President Donald Trump in May in Saudi Arabia, a week after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on his first trip to the West.

Sharaa remains under United Nations sanctions and a travel ban due to his past as a wanted militant, and must request an exemption for all foreign trips.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks