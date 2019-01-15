Watch These Investing Trends in 2019

The software will be sold as a service

The number of stocks for software-as-a-service has grown during the last years, and there are great chances to continue their growth. The software-as-a-service is a product offered by tech companies to both companies and individuals. They come under the form of online services or platforms that simplify certain actions. Because all businesses nowadays need this type of product to improve their effectiveness, it is understandable why investors consider a good move to invest in stocks.

The number of electric cars is on the rise

The number of electric cars has reached a new level in 2018. The market experienced a boom, because people have become conscious that they are the ones responsible for protecting the environment. In order to reach the maximum potential of this investment, it is advisable to invest in a well-known electric car company like Tesla.

Dividends

More and more businesspersons have decided to invest in dividends in 2019. Profitable brands that register revenue are the ones that have stocks that pay dividends. The best strategy to invest in dividends is to get the stocks that have dividends that increase annually.

Digital security is a hot subject

Digital security was the most discussed subject in 2018, and you can be sure that it will continue to be on fire this year. All the devices that are connected to the Internet are at risk when it comes to their security. Social networks are no longer considered safe, they come with multiple security concerns, and this is why digital security has become one of the most important topics worldwide. Companies around the world are bringing on the market digital security programs, and if you choose the right firm to invest in, profit is a sure target.

Professional senior citizen care

Some would be surprised to find out that this sector would be one of the most profitable industries in 2019. It is a versatile one, because it offers investors countless options, from elderly-care products manufacturing to elderly care services. The statistics from the World Health Organisation show that one in three seniors need help. Their studies also show that one in five persons will be over 60 years old in the next three decades, therefore the trend will remain profitable for a long period of time. This means that the investments will attract dividends for more than thirty years.

How to choose a favourable industry to invest in?

The most favoured sectors of the market in 2019 will be the financial and industrial ones.

Statistics show that the industrial sector will be quite profitable in 2019. The companies working in this field will use their funds to buy new pieces of equipment, to update their services and to expand their services and line of products. Many industrial companies have in plan to acquire smaller businesses, from the same industry. This is the result of the fact that corporations are in a continuous expansion at the present moment. They need new offices, they build new factories, and the industrial sector is the one that handles these actions. Even if some companies from the industrial sector need business loans at the beginning, they are easily becoming profitable, because they make and sell large quantities of supplies.

The financial sector will also be profitable in 2019. There are multiple factors that lead to its expansion, the loan demand is on the rise, the interest rates are higher, and financial companies are working on a simpler, than in the past, regulatory environment.

The most unfavourable domains in 2019 will be the real estate and the utilities ones.

The utilities sector will be one of the most unfavourable ones to invest in, because the fixed-income investment returns will rise. The real estate sector is quite sensitive now, because the interest rates are rising and the sector faces an aging economic cycle.

Investors should cross borders if they want to have profitable businesses

The trends show that the US stock market will slow down in 2019, but this does not mean that investors have to do the same. They should diversify their business portfolio by checking the business opportunities offered by international investments. International diversification is a strategy that can bring high profit to businessmen this year. Investment specialists state that it is advisable to choose markets like South Korea, India, China and other emerging markets from Asia. These countries show signs that they will expand their financial markets and they offer favourable conditions to the foreign persons who want to invest in their local industries.

Focus your investments to second cities and suburbs

Big cities are a great bet for investors, if you want a safe investment you should focus your attention to second cities and suburbs, because millennials tend to choose these destinations when they purchase a house. The millennial generation prefers to buy single-family houses, and this means that they will move from the big cities to their suburbs.

Statistics show that in 2016 and 2017 more than 2.6 million American citizens have moved from a large town to a suburban area. They need amenities, services and products; therefore, there are great chances any type of business to have success in this region. There are industries influenced by the trends of the market, but all industries are influenced by buyers, and the suburbs and second cities are not so over-filled with options and opportunities as metropolitan areas are.