Iran and Mobility of Students

There are a number of reasons Iran fares better on education than neighboring Middle Eastern countries. It spends much more than other countries on the education of its people. The education system is divided into many parts to provide a standard education and give the best of it to the best of the students.

As foreign relations tend to become better with other countries, people look to move abroad and find a job in Western countries that will pay much higher than their home countries.

We know that money and a better standard of living leads people to move on to different countries. Parents worked hard and still do to send their child out of the country for educational opportunities. Azra from BestOnlineAssignmentHelp tells us that, “The middle-class wants the best for their child, so they work hard and earn enough money to send their child abroad where they hope to settle him/her.”

It might work in their favor as the lifestyle does look much better to some people. It does not look as appealing to everyone though; Rehana, from PaperDoers shares, “My parents always wanted me to go abroad to study so I went. It was good in the starting but I started missing home soon after. It was too much of a change for me, so I went back home where I can write papers for students and earn a decent amount.”

Though, there is no right or wrong here; it all depends on the choice of people and their idea of living. At a poll in the community of ThanksForTheHelp, some students voted in favor of people moving abroad to study or work while the others clearly opposed it.