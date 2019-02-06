How to Travel with a Vape and not Break the Law

Today we would talk about possibilities to travel if your habit is vaping. If you are a long-termed vaper and cannot imagine your working day without using best vape pen, you might be surprised when you would have to leave your device at home during traveling abroad. These prohibitions depend on the destination country laws, the rules of traveling adapted by your airline company and also on the type of device you use and the substance you vape. For example, even the best vape pen for weed regarding safety and security must be left at home, because in the country (or state), you travel to, marijuana or other substances are illicit.

It also happens that you have to leave your vape at home because of strict rules of airlines, but then you can buy new vape pens in any vape shop at your destination country (or state).

What are the rules of taking vaping devices to the plane?

The most evident rule is that you can never vape while being in the plane during your flight, but usually, you can bring your vaping device in the plane. The important point here is that it should not be in the checked bag, because all the batteries must be in special storage in the pressurized cabin. Some airlines may have additional peculiarities about carrying some types of e-cig or vaporizer pen. The policies of different airlines may vary, so read the policies carefully before you purchase the ticket. This may save your money and help to avoid conflicts or other possible unpleasant situations.

The other question is about e liquids and vapor juice for your pen vaporizer. You know that any airlines have limits to the amount of any liquid that you can take along with you. To minimize possible problems, try to put the liquid into a special plastic container to facilitate the screening process. Do not forget that the dosage of allowed liquid may vary depending on the company.

What countries you would better fly without vaping devices and why?

The short list of countries, where using vape pen may turn sour, is:

Thailand

Singapore

Brunei

Taiwan

Vietnam

Philippines

Lebanon

India

To exemplify, a traveler caught with pen vaporizer can get sentenced up to 10 years behind bars. Lebanon, India, Vietnam and some other countries impose harsh penalties on those, who vape. Vaping is strictly banned there.

The fact is that we know very little about laws on vaping in our country, not to say about the countries we have never been to. There is plenty of either country, where vaping is illegal, and you can get a fine, or being put into prison. So find a couple of minutes to google the legislation of the country of your destination.

In 2011 not only the process of vaping is banned, but also essential, transferring, selling or buying of even those vape pens, which contain no nicotine was banned in Argentina. If you have a trip to this country, better leave you vape at home. To continue the theme of South America, the production and sales of electronic cigarettes are illegal in Brazil since 2014.

One of the most popular countries for holidays is Egypt. Electronic cigarettes are banned there for already four years. Border patrol agent can commandeer your device at customs.

Talking about Asia, you would have to pay from $300 to $500 if you use any type of vaporizer pen in the areas, where smoking is forbidden, since 2010 in Brunei. To talk business, the government does not regulate the ability of personal use of vape pens, but people advise not to take your device to this country. One cannot be too careful. In Singapore, the fines are much higher. The first offense will cost you about $4000 or more. In Cambodia, the government banned vaping in 2014. In India, though e-cigs are forbidden only in six states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu, and Kashmir). In some of these states, police can force you to pay a fine, but in some, they can get you into prison as well. Some states in Malaysia also have particular bans on vaping. It is illegal in public buildings, gas stations, etc. The fine might rich $2000, or you can get into prison for up to 2 years. In Jordan, any type of e-cig (even those, which contain no nicotine) is under a ban since 2009.

As for Europe, you cannot transfer, sell or purchase any of the products, which contain nicotine in Norway. The only exception is a medical note, which proves that you need an e-cig to give up smoking. On the contrary, the Netherlands are famous for the ability to smoke anything. They sell weed in cakes, as cigs, and in many other forms. Therefore, this is the country, where you can use drugs, surely, if you stick to the dosages allowed.

As a conclusion, we have pointed out several tips for traveling with vapes. They are:

Demount your vaporizer pen before the trip. You have to put different parts of it into some plastic bags or something because not all the constituents are allowed to be taken in the checked bag. This means you would better clean them, not to make your clothes dirty or sticky.

Check how much of e-liquid you can take according to the policy of your airlines. It is better to use several bottles because one can be broken or spilled during the flight or inspections at the airport.

Check the expiry date of all the substances you need and check if you put your charger with you. Also, it is better to google the location of vape shops in the area of your hotel.

You must pack all the batteries into special packs. This rule is extremely strict-followed in all the airline’s companies.

Check the laws of the country you travel to once again. It is better to read more than to spend two years in an Asian prison.

About the author: Christina Matthews, the journalist who studies the latest news in the health industry. Now she studies the effects of smoking and vaping on health and reasons of such its popularity.