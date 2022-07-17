Son of jailed Iranian says Sweden cut father’s cantacts with family

Majid Nouri added that he and other members of the family sent an email to the judge in charge of the case and told him that they were yet to be allowed to meet Hamid Nouri despite the court’s announcement that restriction on the Iranian national were lifted.

Majid Nouri cited the judge as saying that he was sad about the matter and that he would get in touch with higher authorities. According to Hamid Nouri’s son, despite this, the situation of his father did not change.

He added that his father is deprived of medical services and that he had been beaten one day after an indictment was issued against him.

Majid Nouri underscored that the court in Stockholm did not have any substantiated proof against his father.

The Swedish court has given Hamid Nouri life imprisonment over alleged rights violations against the members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terror organization in the 1980s.

Iran has rejected the verfict as political saying it was issued based on the testimonies of the MKO terror group only.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq group is responsible for killing thousands of ordinary people in terror attacks in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.