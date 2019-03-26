Tanoorcheh; A Mouth-Watering Iranian Food

Tanoorcheh is indeed a kind of kebab which is cooked in two ways: skewered chopped lamb and whole lamb. Both are cooked in a tandoor.

First method:

Mutton is chopped into large pieces each of which is skewered using a skewer made of palm tree wood. The skewers are put in the tandoor when the charcoal inside is hot an and red. If they prefer the mutton rare, they put a container of water on the charcoal inside the tandoor. Then they lay the skewers upright around the inner surface of the tandoor with one end inside the water container. This will cause the lamb to be steam-cooked as well. Afterwards, the top of the tandoor is covered with a tray or any other heat-resistant object, which itself is covered with a plaster of clay and straw.

Like all other tandoors, the tandoor used for cooking this food has a ventilation vent at the bottom to let air in. This can preserve the condition as it is for 45 minutes to one hour. Of course, the length of time depends on the skewered mutton. When cooked, Tanoorcheh is served alone or with rice.

Second Method:

A whole lamb is slaughtered and gutted. Then it is wrapped with heat resistant threat. Afterwards, it is put inside the tandoor with hot charcoal inside. Again, the top of the tandoor is covered with an object and a layer of clay and straw. Then you wait until the lamb is cooked through.