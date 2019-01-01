The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, about the Palestinian nation’s ultimate victory over the Israeli regime.

Several papers also covered a controversy over the Operation Karbala IV, a failed Iranian operation against Iraq in the eight-year war in the 1980s, which was recently described by then commander Mohsen Rezaei as an operation to deceive the enemy. The remarks were widely criticized, even by senior general Qassem Soleimani, and were finally taken back by Rezaei in a televised interview.

The Leader’s addition of Mohammad-Javad Ali-Akbari to the list of Tehran’s provisional Friday prayer imams also received great coverage. The appointment was hailed by some papers which described him as the youngest imam of Tehran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Inflation Rate to Be Kept Secret until Further Notice

2- Iran Leader Says Palestinians Will Achieve Greater Victories against Israel

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader: Palestinian Nation to Emerge Victorious

2- Taliban Delegation Meets Iran’s Araqchi in Tehran

3- Donald Trump’s Concerns about 2019 [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- The World in 2018: A Look at Most Important Events

2- Acid Attacks to Be Punished More Severely

Etemad:

1- Change in Rouhani’s Strategy

* President Talks of Water Crisis, Need for Cloud Seeding

2- Putin Keeps Communication Channels with Trump Open

* Letters to Get Out of Crisis

3- Future of Iran’s Presence in Syria

Ettela’at:

1- Gen. Soleimani Criticizes Recent Controversy Regarding Iran-Iraq War

2- US Forces Transferred from Syria to Iraq: Baghdad

Ghanoon:

1- Health Minister Resigns over Insufficient Budget Allocation

Iran:

1- Iran President Calls on Nation, Gov’t to Save Water

2- Christmas Market Dominated by Chinese Products

Jahan-e San’at:

1- Government against Workers

* 13m Iranian Families Living under Absolute Poverty Line

Javan:

1- Iran Not to Stop Supporting Palestine under Hegemonic Powers’ Pressure: Leader

2- Ali-Akbari Added to List of Tehran’s Provisional Friday Prayer Imams

3- Taliban at Iranian Foreign Ministry: Iran Holds Extensive Talks with Militants

4- Tel Aviv Hampering US’ Escape from Syria

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran, Russia Sign Border Deal

2- New Year Celebrations in Europe Held with Tight Security Measures

Kayhan:

1- Happy New Year to Christians in Iran

2- Palestinian Gov’t to Be Established in Tel Aviv: Ayatollah Khamenei

3- Trump Made Baghdad Visit Secretly for Fear of Iraqi Hezbollah

4- France on Standby at New Year’s Eve

Khorasan:

1- Palestinians Will Establish Their Rule in Tel Aviv: Iran Leader

2- Europe Has Failed to Finalize SPV: Iran

Shargh:

1- Iran Leader Appoints Youngest Provisional Friday Prayer Imam of Tehran

2- Iran’s National Football Team Humiliated [in Qatar]