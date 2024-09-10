Scores killed, wounded in Israeli attack on Gaza tent camp

At least 20 tents in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis were struck in the early morning attack on Tuesday, Gaza’s Civil Defence said.

Al-Mawasi has been crowded with Palestinians sleeping in tents since the Israeli army designated the coastal area a “safe zone” during its ground invasions of Khan Younis and nearby Rafah.

Rescuers searching for survivors said they found craters of up to 9 metres (30 ft) deep at the tent camp, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing local sources.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes in the area, with fires burning while Israeli reconnaissance planes circled overhead.

A spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence stated the initial assessment of the scene suggested the attack was “one of the most heinous massacres in this frenzied war”.

The spokesperson added ambulance and civil defence teams were having difficulty retrieving the bodies of people killed in the attack.

Israeli authorities claimed they had struck “significant Hamas terrorists” who had been operating a command and control centre embedded inside the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, denied that its fighters were in the targeted area and accused Israeli authorities of perpetuating lies to justify their “ugly crimes”.

“The resistance has denied several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or using these places for military purposes,” Hamas announced in a statement.