Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...
WorldEuropeMedia Wire

Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 275

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Russia, wary of NATO’s eastward expansion, began a military campaign in Ukraine on February 24 after the Western-leaning Kiev government turned a deaf ear to Moscow’s calls for its neighbor to maintain its neutrality. In the middle of the mayhem, Moscow and Kiev are trying to hammer out a peaceful solution to the conflict. Follow the latest about the Russia-Ukraine conflict here:

‘We have to endure this winter’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will have to “endure” the freezing winter amid power shortages sparked by Russian bombardment.

“We have to endure this winter – a winter that everyone will remember. We have to do everything so that we remember it not because of what it threatened us with, but because of what we managed to do to protect ourselves from this threat,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted the president as saying.

EU delays talks on Russian oil price cap until next week: Report

meeting of European Union government representatives, scheduled for Friday evening to discuss a Group of Seven proposal to cap Russian seaborne oil prices, has been cancelled, the Reuters news agency has reported, citing EU diplomats.

“There was not enough of a convergence of views,” one diplomat noted.

“There won’t be a meeting tonight nor this weekend,” a second diplomat stated.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks