Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 275

“We have to endure this winter – a winter that everyone will remember. We have to do everything so that we remember it not because of what it threatened us with, but because of what we managed to do to protect ourselves from this threat,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted the president as saying.

EU delays talks on Russian oil price cap until next week: Report

meeting of European Union government representatives, scheduled for Friday evening to discuss a Group of Seven proposal to cap Russian seaborne oil prices, has been cancelled, the Reuters news agency has reported, citing EU diplomats.

“There was not enough of a convergence of views,” one diplomat noted.

“There won’t be a meeting tonight nor this weekend,” a second diplomat stated.