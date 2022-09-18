Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 207

Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes, sees no early end to war President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine’s northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month. The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country. He compared the situation in newly liberated areas of the northeast “to the bloody soap opera after Bucha”, a town near Kyiv where he accused Russian forces of committing numerous war crimes in the first phase of the war. Moscow denied the charges. “As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried (in the northeastern Kharkiv region). But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories,” Zelensky added. Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, he stated, “All this is there… There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognise this.”

Four explosions heard in Kherson: Report

Local media say four explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied Kherson region on Sunday, according to the Kyiv Independent.

“Local residents said that black smoke was rising from the territory of a machine-building plant where a Russian military base is allegedly located,” the Ukrainian independent media reported.

Putin warns of ‘serious response’ to Ukraine ‘terror acts’

President Vladimir Putin has pledged to stay the course in his campaign against Ukraine, warning if counterattacks continue, a “more serious” military response will be unleashed.

He remained steadfast despite strong evidence that his forces incurred heavy losses in the counteroffensive this month.

EU calls for war crimes tribunal over mass grave in Ukraine

The EU presidency has called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bearing signs of torture in the northeastern town of Izyum.

“In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” said Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency.

“We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals,” he added in a message on Twitter.

“I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression,” he continued.

Western sanctions start to bite Russia’s ability to make advanced weapons

Western sanctions are starting to hamper Russia’s ability to make advanced weaponry, chair of NATO’s Military Committee told Reuters, adding though that the Russian industry could still manufacture “a lot of ammunition”.

“We now see the first serious signs of that in terms of their ability to produce, for example, the replacement of cruise missiles and more advanced weaponry,” Rob Bauer said, noting that some of the components Russia needs for its weapon systems come from the Western industry.

“As far as we know, the Russian still have a considerable industrial base and are able to produce a lot of ammunition. And they still have a lot of ammunition,” he noted.