Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 172

Ukraine warns of new ‘provocations’ at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency has warned of new “provocations” at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as both sides traded accusations of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear facility, Reuters reports.

The exiled mayor of the town where the plant is located, Dmytro Orlov, who evacuated to Kyiv-controlled territory in April, wrote on Telegram that local residents had informed him of renewed Russian shelling in the direction of the town’s industrial zone and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Saturday. It was not clear if any shells hit the grounds of the plant.

Local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were shelling the plant.

“According to witnesses, explosions can be heard again in the town,” Rogov said, adding that shells had landed in the vicinity of the power station, without specifying if it had hit the plant’s territory.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, while the G7 group of nations have called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the power station.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia of “hitting the part of the nuclear power plant where the energy that powers the south of Ukraine is generated”.

“The goal is to disconnect us from the [plant] and blame the Ukrainian army for this,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

‘Fierce fighting’ continues in Pisky: Ukraine’s military command

Ukraine’s military command has announced that “fierce fighting” continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over, Reuters reported. “The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Pisky,” Ukraine’s general staff said in its nightly briefing note on Facebook. “Fierce fighting continues,” it added.

Netherlands joins UK-led training programme for Ukrainian military

The Netherlands has joined the UK-led training programme for the Ukrainian military.

“The Netherlands has joined the UK-led program of training servicemembers of the Ukrainian army. Dutch personnel will start their mission this August. The more well-trained fighters we have, the closer our victory,” the Ukrainian minister of defence, Oleksii Reznikov, wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to Kajsa Ollongren for friendship and support,” he added.

In June, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the launch of a major training operation for Ukrainian forces. Johnson said that the UK could provide training for up to 10,000 Ukrainian service members every 120 days.

Finland, Sweden, Canada, Denmark, and Norway also announced their participation in training Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia preparing for a prolonged war in Ukraine: Institute for the Study of War

Russia is readying itself for a prolonged war in Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank.

The Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that the Kremlin initiated the “industrial mobilisation” of the defence enterprises in early August, banning some employees and the entire leadership at the Russian state industrial conglomerate company Rostec from taking vacations.

The GUR added that the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is preparing to change the state budget by early September to boost industrial spending by approximately $10bn to support war efforts.

Russians upset by prospect of travel ban should complain to Kremlin: FM

Ukraine has said that those dismayed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy‘s call to Western countries to ban Russian tourists should “direct their complaints to the Kremlin”.

This week, the Ukrainian president stated a worldwide travel ban against Russian citizens would be more effective than sanctions. Russia rejected Zelenskyy’s call for a travel ban on its citizens.

“Russians who are upset with the prospect of being banned from tourist travel to Europe can direct their complaints to the Kremlin and over 70 percent of their compatriots who support the war,” noted Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

“No one proposes to ban those few Russians who may need an asylum or humanitarian entry,” he added.

Global rating agencies lower Ukraine’s foreign currency rating