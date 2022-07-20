Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 147

Nationalist calls for Russia to define Ukraine ‘operation’ a war reach ‘crescendo’: ISW
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says nationalist and pro-war voices calling for what Moscow calls a “special operation” in Ukraine to be redesignated a war have reached a “crescendo”.
The US-based think tank added nationalist pro-military bloggers want the Kremlin to expand its war aims, and mobilise the state fully for war.
Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks
Albania and North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday, overcoming a series of obstacles thrown up by EU governments despite an original promise to begin negotiations in mid-2018.
The start of formal negotiations to allow the two Balkan countries to eventually join the world’s largest trading bloc is a breakthrough but has revealed the EU’s lack of appetite for further enlargement, particularly in northern Europe.
Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia have all been promised a place in the EU, once they fulfil tough economic, political, military, social and legal reforms.
While that guarantee has now been reinstated, Bulgaria blocked any further progress until North Macedonia, which had already changed its name to satisfy Greece, agreed to amend the constitution to recognise a Bulgarian minority.
Portugal’s Sines port ready to transfer LNG to rest of Europe
Portugal’s Sines port is ready to start onward shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which arrives in large tankers and will be transferred to smaller vessels to head to other European states, a government spokesperson has noted.
He stated a government feasibility study concluded that “with the existing infrastructure and simultaneous operations, Sines could transfer to central and northern Europe up to 10 billion cubic metres (353 billion cu ft) of LNG annually” within six to 12 months.
That amount, double Portugal’s own natural gas consumption, could increase in the longer term if required, he added.
“Some countries have expressed interest in evaluating this possibility, and technical contacts are taking place,” he said of the plans to ship LNG on to other European states, like Germany and Poland, although he did not elaborate about those contacts.
Russia planning annexation attempts in Ukraine: US
The White House announced it has intelligence showing Russia plans to further annex parts of Ukraine, repeating a playbook it used in the 2014 annexation of Crimea to seize more territory.
John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said the steps Russia is planning could include “sham” referenda, installing illegitimate proxy officials, establishing the ruble as the official currency and forcing Ukrainian citizens to apply for Russian citizenship.
Kirby added the US would punish Russia for attempts to further annex Ukrainian territory and said the White House would unveil additional security assistance to Ukraine later this week.
He cited US intelligence that had been downgraded and approved for public release to make the claims about Russia’s plans.
“Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook, very similar to the one we saw in 2014,” Kirby told reporters at the White House.
He said the potential referenda could take place soon.
“The Kremlin has not disclosed the timeline for the referenda, but Russian proxies in these territories claim they will take place later this year, possibly in conjunction with Russia’s September regional elections,” he continued.
He added the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, were the likely targets of Russia’s annexation plans.
War in Ukraine could cause human trafficking to get worse in coming year: Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine could cause human trafficking to get worse in the coming year by forcing people from their homes and exacerbating food insecurity around the globe.
In the introduction for the 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) released Tuesday, Blinken noted the annual report was being “released in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
“We are deeply concerned about the risks of human trafficking faced by individuals internally displaced by the war, as well as those fleeing Ukraine, an estimated 90% of whom are women and children. The food insecurity and other broader effects of Russia’s war exacerbate trafficking risks around the globe,” he wrote in the report.
The report covers the period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022 — meaning it only encompassed the first month of the war in Ukraine. However, the report noted that the Russian government’s “full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 created significant vulnerabilities to trafficking for the millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine.”
Russia was placed in the tier 3 category of the 2021 report – along with 21 other countries – for failing to meet the minimum standards to combat human trafficking and “not making significant efforts to do so.”
It was also identified as one of 12 governments that have “governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces, or government-supported armed groups that recruit or use child soldiers” and one of 11 countries where the governments themselves were involved in trafficking.
Zelensky says wife’s US Congress address to yield ‘meaningful results’
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is in Washington, DC, and Volodymyr Zelensky has said his wife’s scheduled address to the US Congress on Wednesday should yield “meaningful results”, saying he hopes it will influence US decision-makers.
Zelenska’s tasks include increasing United States support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to “protect people from Russian terror” and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelensky stated in his late-night video address.
US legislators will host Zelenska at 11am local time (15:00 GMT), US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office confirmed on Monday.
Putin’s visit to Iran shows he is ‘increasingly isolated’: White House
US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby has said that President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran demonstrates that he is isolated on the world stage.
“It shows the degree to which Mr Putin and Russia are increasingly isolated,” he told reporters at the White House, noting, “Now, they have to turn to Iran for help.”
He added that the trip also shows that Russia’s “industrial base is having a hard time keeping up with his unprovoked war in Ukraine”.
US officials have claimed that Russia – faced with sanctions on microelectronic chips that are vital for its defence industry – is seeking military drones from Iran, which is also under heavy US-led sanctions.
Kirby stated by requesting armed drones from Iran, Putin is signalling that he is not serious about finding a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.
We don’t see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.
Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, stated Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
Asked about a possible meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin noted Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been “practically achieved” in March.
“The final result of course … depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached. Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire,” he added.
Negotiations took place in March, with both sides making proposals but without a breakthrough. At the time, Zelensky stated only a concrete result from the talks could be trusted.
Putin warns EU gas supplies could keep dwindling
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it is the West’s own fault the flow of Russian natural gas to European Union customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.
Speaking to Russian reporters in Tehran, Putin stated the amount of gas pumped through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will fall further from 60 million to 30 million cubic meters a day, or about one-fifth of its capacity, if a turbine is not quickly replaced.
The Russian leader also warned the West that its plan to cap the prices of Russian oil as part of its sanctions over Ukraine will destabilise the global oil market and make prices soar.
“We are hearing some crazy ideas about restricting the volumes of Russian oil and capping the Russian oil price,” he continued, adding, “The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket.”
Turkey, Russia ‘satisfied’ by recent Istanbul meeting on grain exports: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Turkey were “satisfied” by their meeting in Istanbul last week where the sides discussed grain exports via the Black Sea.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.
Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Iran earlier on Tuesday when Putin stated that not all the issues had been resolved yet on the topic, “but the fact that there is movement is already good.”
Zelensky fires another top official
President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has dismissed a deputy head of the domestic security service (SBU) and appointed several new regional heads for the unit, two days after he suspended the domestic security chief and prosecutor general for failing to root out Russian spies.
“The renewal of the vertical power of the state is in progress. Today I appointed new heads of regional offices of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. I also dismissed one of the deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.
He also announced the appointment of a new Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine: Oksana Zholnovych.
“I expect her to be more active in explaining to people all the nuances of state social policy — specific people’s rights, payment mechanisms and other opportunities provided by the state. It is also necessary to speed up the modernisation of the regulatory framework for social policy, and the role of the minister in this should be significant,” he added.
Ukraine’s first lady visits White House
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, to the White House for a visit in advance of her address to Congress on Wednesday.
In May, Jill Biden had previously made a surprise visit to Ukraine, visiting her counterpart and a school that was sheltering displaced Ukrainians.
“When I came back, one of the things that I said was, you cannot go into a warzone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people,” Jill Biden said at the beginning of her meeting with Zelenska.
She added she had spoken to her team about helping address mental health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.
Russia making further advances in Donbas: Ukraine
Russian forces have made further gains in terrain in the fighting around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources.
“The enemy has carried out an assault in the Pokrovskoe area, achieving partial success, and is entrenching itself on the southern edge of the locality,” the Ukrainian general staff announced in its situation report.
Pokrovskoe is a settlement 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) east of the important transport hub of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. The line Siversk-Soledar-Bakhmut is considered Ukraine’s next line of defence in front of the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
France sends more Caesar canons to Ukraine
Another six French-made Caesar artillery guns that President Emmanuel Macron promised to Ukraine in June are “on their way” to the war-torn country, France’s foreign minister has said.
“Twelve of the guns, prized for their accuracy and mobility, have already been delivered to Ukraine and “the six others are on their way,” Catherine Colonna told a Senate commission.
“At the national level, France is fully committed even though we communicate less than others what we are doing,” Colonna continued, adding, “We made the decision to not communicate all of our military contribution.”
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
The EU is preparing to carve out exceptions in its sanctions against Moscow that would unblock assets at Russian banks linked to trade in food and fertiliser according to a document, the AFP news agency has reported.
Member countries “want to make it abundantly clear that there is nothing in the sanctions that is slowing the transport of grain out of Russia or Ukraine”, an EU diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The EU’s proposal is part of the bloc’s latest sanction update that is being negotiated by member states. It will require unanimous approval to enter into force.
Ukraine signs pact with US-aligned energy watchdog
Ukraine has joined the US-aligned International Energy Agency as an association country, the watchdog announced, binding Kyiv closer to the mostly Western countries which oppose Russia’s invasion.
The Paris-based IEA consists of 31 big energy-consuming member countries, but not Russia, and has a second tier of 11 so-called “association states” such as China, India and Indonesia.
“In these particularly challenging times following Russia’s unprovoked invasion, we are further strengthening the relationship to support Ukraine’s significant reconstruction needs and help it build a new energy future,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol stated at a signing ceremony in Warsaw.
Turkey’s Baykar drone company ‘will never’ supply Russia: CEO
The CEO of Turkey’s Baykar, which makes the drones being widely used by Ukraine against Russian forces, has ruled out supplying the Bayraktar TB2 to Moscow.
In an interview with CNN, Haluk Bayraktar noted Ukraine is “under very heavy aggression and disproportionate attacks”.
When pressed by CNN presenter Julia Chatterley, who repeatedly asked, “Would you supply Russia?”, Bayraktar responded, “We have not delivered or supplied them with anything, [and] we will as well never do such a thing because we support Ukraine, support its sovereignty, its resistance for its independence.”
Russian gas embargo can cause recessions in central Europe: IMF
A Russian natural gas embargo would cause deep recessions in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy unless countries can cooperate more to share alternative supplies, the International Monetary Fund has said.
IMF researchers in a blog posting predicted that some countries could face shortages of as much as 40 percent of their normal gas consumption in the event of a total cut-off of Russian gas.
Hungary would suffer the most economically from such an embargo, with a reduction of more than 6 percent in gross domestic product, while Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy could see GDP shrink by 5 percent if alternate gas supplies, including liquefied natural gas, is impeded from flowing freely to where it is needed.