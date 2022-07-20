Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 147

US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby has said that President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran demonstrates that he is isolated on the world stage.

“It shows the degree to which Mr Putin and Russia are increasingly isolated,” he told reporters at the White House, noting, “Now, they have to turn to Iran for help.”

He added that the trip also shows that Russia’s “industrial base is having a hard time keeping up with his unprovoked war in Ukraine”.

US officials have claimed that Russia – faced with sanctions on microelectronic chips that are vital for its defence industry – is seeking military drones from Iran, which is also under heavy US-led sanctions.

Kirby stated by requesting armed drones from Iran, Putin is signalling that he is not serious about finding a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.

We don’t see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, stated Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Asked about a possible meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin noted Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been “practically achieved” in March.

“The final result of course … depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached. Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire,” he added.

Negotiations took place in March, with both sides making proposals but without a breakthrough. At the time, Zelensky stated only a concrete result from the talks could be trusted.

Putin warns EU gas supplies could keep dwindling

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it is the West’s own fault the flow of Russian natural gas to European Union customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.

Speaking to Russian reporters in Tehran, Putin stated the amount of gas pumped through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will fall further from 60 million to 30 million cubic meters a day, or about one-fifth of its capacity, if a turbine is not quickly replaced.

The Russian leader also warned the West that its plan to cap the prices of Russian oil as part of its sanctions over Ukraine will destabilise the global oil market and make prices soar.

“We are hearing some crazy ideas about restricting the volumes of Russian oil and capping the Russian oil price,” he continued, adding, “The result will be the same — a rise in prices. Prices will skyrocket.”

Turkey, Russia ‘satisfied’ by recent Istanbul meeting on grain exports: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Turkey were “satisfied” by their meeting in Istanbul last week where the sides discussed grain exports via the Black Sea.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea.

Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Iran earlier on Tuesday when Putin stated that not all the issues had been resolved yet on the topic, “but the fact that there is movement is already good.”

Zelensky fires another top official

President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has dismissed a deputy head of the domestic security service (SBU) and appointed several new regional heads for the unit, two days after he suspended the domestic security chief and prosecutor general for failing to root out Russian spies.

“The renewal of the vertical power of the state is in progress. Today I appointed new heads of regional offices of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. I also dismissed one of the deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

He also announced the appointment of a new Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine: Oksana Zholnovych.

“I expect her to be more active in explaining to people all the nuances of state social policy — specific people’s rights, payment mechanisms and other opportunities provided by the state. It is also necessary to speed up the modernisation of the regulatory framework for social policy, and the role of the minister in this should be significant,” he added.

Ukraine’s first lady visits White House

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, to the White House for a visit in advance of her address to Congress on Wednesday.

In May, Jill Biden had previously made a surprise visit to Ukraine, visiting her counterpart and a school that was sheltering displaced Ukrainians.

“When I came back, one of the things that I said was, you cannot go into a warzone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people,” Jill Biden said at the beginning of her meeting with Zelenska.

She added she had spoken to her team about helping address mental health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.

Russia making further advances in Donbas: Ukraine