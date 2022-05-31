Russia raps US for creating obstacles to saving JCPOA

“Certain obstacles have been mounted here, mostly because of the US that has been bargaining for some additional clauses to be able to modify the initial idea and contents [of the JCPOA] approved by the UN Security Council,” Russia’s top diplomat stated following talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdel Latif Bin Rashed Al Zayani.

Moscow proceeds from the idea that it would be just “to revive the JCPOA without any omissions or additions,” Lavrov concluded.

Iran insists that the nuclear talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.