Putin-Zelensky meeting ‘is going to happen’: Trump

Trump made the comments on Friday when asked by reporters what it would take for Putin and Zelensky to sit down together – possibly with him in the room.

”It’s going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago. It’s going to happen,” he said, without offering a timeframe.

Trump has pushed for a settlement to the conflict since taking office in January. Earlier this month, he threatened to impose “severe” secondary tariffs of up to 100% on Russia’s trading partners unless a deal is reached within 50 days – by early September.

Moscow maintains it is open to a diplomatic settlement, but in a way that would address the conflict’s “root causes” and its security concerns. It insists on Ukraine’s neutrality and recognition of the “territorial reality on the ground,” as well as demilitarization and denazification.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a direct meeting with Putin. Ukrainian negotiators also raised the idea at this week’s bilateral talks in Istanbul, framing such a summit as essential to ending the fighting. The Kremlin has not ruled out a meeting but insists the groundwork must be in place first.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated the two men should meet only after meaningful progress has been achieved at the working level.

“It is impossible to do the opposite,” he stressed.

Moscow has also raised concerns about Zelensky’s legal authority. His five-year presidential term expired in May 2024, but he has refused to call new elections, citing martial law. Russian officials have suggested that any documents signed under his name could later be challenged. Putin said last month he was open to a meeting with Zelensky – if it came at the final stage of talks.

In addition, Russia has demanded that Ukraine lift martial law and hold elections within 100 days as part of any lasting ceasefire.