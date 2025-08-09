Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions: WSJ

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the talks between Witkoff and Putin did not serve as a breakthrough in peace negotiations, the U.S. president announced on Aug. 8 that he will meet Putin for his first in-person encounter on Aug. 15 in Alaska.

According to European officials briefed on a call by Witkoff, Putin told Wikoff that Russia would agree to a full ceasefire if Kyiv withdrew its forces from Donetsk Oblast, giving Moscow full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea, WSJ reported.

European officials briefed on the proposal reportedly expressed serious reservations about the plan, worried about the prospects that Putin is pulling along negotiations as a means to avoid punishing secondary sanctions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Additional reservations posed by European officials include a lack on clarity as to territory partially occupied by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts — with conflicting impressions as to whether the front line would be frozen in its current place or whether there would be a withdrawal of Russian forces in the region.

According to the WSJ, Putin’s proposal contains two phases. The first phase would entail Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Donetsk, thus freezing the front line. The second phase would entail Trump and Putin agreeing to a final peace plan that would later be negotiated with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine currently controls the northern part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, as well as part of Donetsk Oblast.