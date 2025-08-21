President Pezeshkian says Iran seeking peaceful coexistence with all nations

In a meeting with Iranian expatriates in Minsk on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic seeks a peaceful life with all nations, but global powers do not want Iran to follow its path of growth and prosperity.

The president expressed his pleasure in meeting with the Iranian community residing in Belarus. He characterized their presence as a blessing and expressed hope that they would serve as ambassadors of Iranian culture, beliefs, and civilization.

President Pezeshkian hailed the unity and cohesion within Iran as a significant achievement, asserting that this solidarity continues to thrive despite external pressures. He countered the notion that military aggression could lead to the downfall of the Iranian government, stating that enemies believed military attacks would drive people to the streets and shatter the system, but they were mistaken.

Pezeshkian reiterated the principled policy of the Islamic Republic in advocating for peace and avoiding an arms race, affirming that from the very beginning, Iranian authorities declared that they are not seeking weapons and their primary goal is unity and cohesion within Iran’s borders and fostering regional harmony.

Addressing the issue of US maximum pressure policies, he remarked that the United States and its allies mistakenly believe that cutting off Iran would lead to starvation among its people. He asserted that the Iranian nation would continue to persevere through self-reliance and resilience.

The president described Iran’s defensive capabilities as a deterrent against threats, emphasizing that without these capabilities, Iran would face daily bombardments similar to those experienced by the people of Gaza. He added that the Zionist regime, with the support of the United States and Europe, attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities and would not have been able to carry out such an action without their backing.

Pezeshkian lamented the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israeli atrocities, pointing out that nearly 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, and many remain defenseless and impoverished. He highlighted the closure of vital resources like water and food in Gaza, which has led to heartbreaking images of starving children.

In conclusion, President Pezeshkian articulated his vision for Iran as a prosperous, beautiful, and advanced nation for current and future generations. He called for collaboration among all citizens and intellectuals to achieve true independence and national pride.