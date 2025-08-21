Poll finds most Americans oppose Russia seizing Ukrainian land

When asked in The Economist/YouGov poll about “how much of Ukraine’s territory” they want Russia to have at the end of the war, 68 percent of respondents said “none of it.”

Twenty-one percent of survey participants said they were “not sure” how much territory Russia should get, 5 percent said they wanted Russia to have “some of” Ukraine’s territory, 2 percent said they wanted Russia to get “half of” Ukrainian territory and 1 percent said they wanted Russia to have “most of it.”

President Trump separately met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on U.S. soil within the past week. Putin reportedly wants most of the eastern Donbas region as part of a deal, while Ukraine has rejected ceding territory.

Trump is now pushing for Zelensky and Putin to meet face-to-face, as they remain far apart on the terms for peace. Ukraine has demanded a ceasefire before any formal negotiations, a request that Trump previously backed but dropped after meeting Putin in Alaska last week.

Russia has sent signals this week that it’s in no hurry to have Putin meet with Zelensky.

Moscow also announced Wednesday that talks between NATO allies and Ukraine about postwar security guarantees were a “road to nowhere” unless Moscow takes part in the discussions.

The Economist/YouGov poll took place from Aug. 15 to 18, with 1,568 respondents and and a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.