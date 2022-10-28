Police confiscate 80 weapons from smugglers in NW Iran

Commander of West Azarbaijan’s Law Enforcement Force General Rahim Jahanbakhsh said Friday that four thugs and smugglers were identified and arrested during searches of vehicles on different roads of the province.

He did not specify the detainees’ identities or affiliation.

Besides the weapons, four vehicles were also confiscated and handed over to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

The police official said people’s security constitutes a red line for law enforcement forces and anyone trying to foment insecurity will seriously be dealt with.

Many Iranian cities have been plagued by unrest and deadly riots since mid-September, when protests erupted in the country over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Taking advantage of the protests, rioters — many of them found to have links with foreign parties — have perpetrated acts of violence.