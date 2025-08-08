Passenger train derails in Iran, no injuries reported

Zarand Governor Seyed Reza Hosseini Nejad told reporters the incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. local time and involved approximately 450 passengers.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and all passengers were safely evacuated. They were later transported to the cities of Zarand and Kerman using several buses arranged by emergency services.

Rescue teams were deployed to the site, and specialized investigators are examining the cause of the derailment.

The incident took place about 80 kilometers north of Kerman, the provincial capital.

Iran’s railway network, which spans thousands of kilometers, has faced periodic accidents in recent years, prompting calls for infrastructure upgrades and enhanced safety measures.