Friday, August 8, 2025
type here...
IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Passenger train derails in Iran, no injuries reported

By IFP Media Wire

A passenger train traveling from the Iranian capital Tehran to southeastern city of Kerman derailed early Friday near the city of Siriz, local officials said.

Zarand Governor Seyed Reza Hosseini Nejad told reporters the incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. local time and involved approximately 450 passengers.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and all passengers were safely evacuated. They were later transported to the cities of Zarand and Kerman using several buses arranged by emergency services.

Rescue teams were deployed to the site, and specialized investigators are examining the cause of the derailment.

The incident took place about 80 kilometers north of Kerman, the provincial capital.

Iran’s railway network, which spans thousands of kilometers, has faced periodic accidents in recent years, prompting calls for infrastructure upgrades and enhanced safety measures.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks