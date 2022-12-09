Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli soldiers in WB

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that Israeli soldiers opened fire and wounded a number of young Palestinians during a confrontation near the village of Aboud, which is situated northwest of Ramallah, on Thursday evening.

The ministry identified the victim as 15-year-old Dia Mohammad Rimawi, a resident of the nearby village of Beit Rima.

The statement added that two of the wounded Palestinians were taken to hospital in Ramallah, and are said to be in a moderate and stable condition.

One has been shot in the chest while the other has been hit in the leg.

The third wounded Palestinian, detained by the Israeli military, remains in critical condition and has been transferred to an Israeli hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the three killed on Thursday morning as Siqdi Zakarneh, 29, Atta Shalabi, 46, and Tareq al-Damaj, 29.

Zakarneh and al-Damaj were from the Jenin refugee camp, while Shalabi was from the town of Qabatya on the southern outskirts of Jenin.

At least two other Palestinian men were injured by Israeli fire during the raid, including one in serious condition, local sources said.

A general strike across Jenin governorate was observed to mourn the three men, with schools, businesses and stores shut.

ince the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year is the highest in 16 years.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.