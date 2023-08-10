Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Amir Khalifa, 27, was shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Zawata area, west of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces stormed Nablus from several directions, triggering clashes with Palestinian fighters in the city.

Khalifa’s brother told local media that he was killed in an ambush by Israeli forces, who lured him outside Al-Ain refugee camp, where he lived, then “assassinated him”.

According to the Palestinian media outlet Arab48, Khalifa was wanted for more than two years by Israel.

Middle East Eye reported at least 209 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 36 children – a rate of nearly one fatality per day.

A total of 173 people have died in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, making 2023 one of the bloodiest years in the occupied Palestinian territories. Another 36 people were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed 26 Israelis in the same period, including six children.