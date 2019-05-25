All Champions League Results within One Platform

In the season that ended, the Champions League results were really surprising for both the experts and the fans. Many unexpected outcomes of the matches are another proof that no one of the rivals can be disregarded or underestimated. For this, the teams can pay a considerable price.

However, the main sensation of the rally was the modest Ajax from Amsterdam. The team began its journey to the trophy at the qualifying round and managed to go through three stages of its selection. After that, the Amsterdam team won in a tough group of the Champions League, where their rivals were Bayern, AEK and Benfica. It seemed that the Ajax tale would end in the playoffs, but the club sensationally knocked out Real Madrid first, and then did the same to Juventus.

These results of Champions League are one of the biggest sensations in the history of the tournament. No one expected this of this modest team. If we talk about the factors that allowed Ajax to achieve such a result, we can single out the following:

Lack of psychological pressure. In the duels against Real, Juventus and Tottenham, the club was an underdog, so nothing fantastic was expected from it anyway. Instead, the team was just able to find its game, and it brought results. Great teamwork. Despite the fact that many of them are still very young, they graduated of the same academy and together learned the basics of the game. It brings them together and improves understanding on the field, even at an intuitive level. The progress of youth. Those who have recently been virtually unknown to fans, today are the stars. De Jong, Van de Beck, De Ligt, Neres and many others managed to become real stars of European football.

Unfortunately, it is already known that a number of players will leave the Amsterdam club in the summer, but we want to believe that the team will have a safety margin big enough for a long time, and that Ajax will definitely cause some stir in the European arena.

