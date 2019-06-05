Iran President Congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The Iranian president has, in a messages, congratulated all world Muslims, especially Iranians, on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, Hassan Rouhani said Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of rapport among nations, a manifestation of Muslims’ power and the sustenance of unity within the Islamic community.

“Eid al-Fitr is the end of one month and beginning of another path; it is the end of the month of worshipping, …, patience and asking for divine forgiveness, and the beginning of a path which starts with man’s returning to his divine nature, and [God Almighty’s] mercy and blessings,” said the president in his message.

“This spiritual experience guarantees a hopeful, tireless and pleasant life for any human being,” he said.

The president concluded his message by wishing the Iranian nation dignity an honour in all stages of life.

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*