Netanyahu says Israel committed to Trump’s plan for Gaza

In a statement on Monday, Netanyahu said he was “committed to US President Trump’s plan for the creation of a different Gaza”.

The Israeli leader also promised that “neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority” would govern the enclave at the end of the 15-month war, which has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and led to a dire humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu’s remarks come a day after he hailed “Trump’s bold vision for Gaza’s future” during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

Human rights groups have slammed the Trump administration’s push to take over Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians as a violation of international law amounting to ethnic cleansing.

Supporting Trump’s plan, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that he would establish a special directorate for the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit presented an initial proposal which would see “any Gaza resident who wants to emigrate to a third state” be given “extensive assistance” to do so, according to Katz’s office.

“That includes special departure arrangements through the sea, air, and land, among other things,” Katz’s office said in a statement.

Trump’s proposal has been widely denounced by Arab countries, but it will be on the agenda during Rubio’s visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week.

Rubio was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday in Riyadh, the latest stop on the top US diplomat’s first visit to the Middle East.

“The Secretary and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring that Hamas releases all hostages, including American citizens,” a State Department spokesperson stated in a readout of the talks.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of an arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security.”

Saudi Arabia is spearheading Arab efforts to develop a counterproposal to Trump’s plan for Gaza, which could involve a Persian Gulf-led reconstruction fund and a deal to sideline Hamas.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has stressed it rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Rubio said in a recent interview that the US remained open to alternative proposals from Arab governments, but for now, “the only plan is the Trump plan”.

Also on Monday, Israel’s security cabinet discussed the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

The second phase – in which Hamas is to release dozens of remaining captives in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza – has yet to be agreed to.

So far, 19 captives taken from Israel have been freed as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal that began on January 19. A total of 33 captives are expected to be released at staggered intervals during this stage.

Netanyahu has noted that “the gates of hell will be opened” on Gaza if all the captives are not freed.