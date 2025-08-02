NATO works on new mechanism for supplying arms to Ukraine: Reuters

According to its information, Kiev should prioritize the weapons it needs by $500 million batches, while NATO allies, in coordination with the organization’s Secretary General Mark Rutte, will decide who will allocate the funds.

This approach is supposed to enable the alliance to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of American weapons. According to a source, this will help European countries purchase weapons from the United States faster and avoid red tape.

Reuters said that at least one shipment of weapons is currently being discussed under the new mechanism.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe pays and NATO coordinates the process. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.