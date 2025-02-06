Maximum pressure’ to lead to ‘maximum resistance’: Iran warns US

“So-called ‘Maximum Pressure’ is a failed experience. Repeating that will only yet again compel ‘Maximum Resistance’. Smart people ought to choose ‘Maximum Wisdom’ instead,” Araqchi wrote in a message on X early on Thursday.

“In addition to being a party in good standing to the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) and other global nonproliferation instruments, Iran has already made abundantly clear that ‘under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons,’” he said.

“It is not difficult to reach practical assurances that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, provided that objective guarantees are also provided that hostile measures against Iran—including economic pressures and sanctions- will be effectively terminated.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump’s move to sign a presidential memorandum re-imposing Washington’s maximum pressure policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

On Tuesday, Trump promoted new “tough” measures aimed at, what Washington has called, “deterring” Iran from obtaining a “nuclear weapon.”

Trump also signed the presidential memorandum, authorizing stricter illegal actions against Iran, while stating, “They can’t have a nuclear weapon, we’d be very tough if they insist on doing that.”

Washington’s adversarial stance comes despite Tehran’s repeated assurances that its nuclear activities remain in full compliance with international regulations, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s invariable verification of the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear energy program.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Araghchi noted on Wednesday, “If the main issue is that Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, this is achievable and not a difficult matter.

“Iran’s stance is clear, and it is a member of the NPT, and there is also the fatwa (religious decree) of the Leader, which has clarified the matter for us,” he added.