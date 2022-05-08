Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 74: Scores feared dead following bombing of school shelter in Ukraine

EU mulls emergency energy sharing plan in face of possible full stop of Russian supplies: Report

The European Commission is due to approve an emergency energy sharing plan on 18 May to grapple with a possible abrupt interruption of Russian gas supplies to the bloc, the Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported.

According to the news outlet, Brussels warns that in case of emergency, the plan will affect almost all EU partners of Madrid because those that have alternative sources of energy supplies, such as Spain, will have to share their gas with the countries that will be hit by Russia’s possible decision to cut gas deliveries.

The blueprint will reportedly stipulate that energy rationing should be applied in such a way that companies in unaffected EU countries could not have a competitive advantage over the firms based in the bloc’s member states that may face cuts in energy supplies.

El Pais pointed out that Brussels plans to use a 2017 regulation on the security of energy supplies in order to introduce measures that will guarantee the delivery of enough gas to households and essential social services in all EU countries. The EU’s blueprint envisages that each affected country can declare a national emergency and impose its own rationing rules. In addition, such nations are allowed to invoke the regulation’s solidarity-related clause, which would prompt unaffected countries to help provide them with gas supplies. El Pais reported the EU has already “embarked on a frantic race” to find alternative energy supplies. At the same time, Brussels admits that in the immediate future, “it will be practically impossible” to replace Russian gas deliveries, the newspaper argues. According to the daily, the European Commission believes that of the 155,000 million cubic meters of gas that annually arrived from Russia, two thirds can be replaced. It means that about 50,000 million cubic meters would be missing, a figure that is tantamount to the 12-month gas consumption of Romania, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Earlier this week, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson urged Brussels to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources in a bid to resolve the issue of replacing imports of Russian gas. “We cannot simply replace 155 bcm of Russian gas with fossil gas from other suppliers. It [is] neither sustainable nor affordable. So we need to speed [up] the deployment of renewable energy,” she stressed.

Rescue efforts underway, but likelihood of finding survivors of school bombing “very small”: Ukrainian official

A senior official in the Luhansk region has said that the chances of finding anyone still alive inside the school that was sheltering around 90 people when it was bombed by a Russian aircraft on Saturday afternoon are “very small.”

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, stated the school building was completely destroyed.

“The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers [are] dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The chances of finding [anyone still] alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died,” he added.

The bodies of two people were found in the debris, Hayday said in a Telegram post Sunday.

A Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about seven miles from the frontlines, according to Hayday.

The strike hit at around 4:37 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish, he continued.

Hayday added that heavy fighting overnight had disrupted the rescue operation.

He said fighting had continued into Sunday on several fronts in Luhansk — including Bilohorivka, Voyevodivka, and Rubizhne. He also said there was an extremely difficult situation around Hirske.

Near Popasna, Russian artillery hit the house where 11 people were hiding in the basement, he said. Rescuers were dismantling the debris.

Hayday noted Ukrainian troops had withdrawn a “little way” from Popasna, adding, “Since the city was destroyed, our troops retreated to more fortified positions.”

Evil has returned to Ukraine: Zelensky

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky claims evil has returned to Ukraine during an address for Victory Day, a day commemorating the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two.

“The evil has returned. Again!” Zelenskyy said, noting, “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.” “No evil can escape responsibility, it cannot hide in a bunker,” he added.

Russia continues to bomb northeast region: Ukraine authorities

The Ukrainian military claims Russia continued bombarding towns and villages in the country’s northeast as it tries to gain territory along the front line.

Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated Russia shelled Prudyanka, Slatine and Tsyrkuny near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Zelensky seeks ‘united position’ from EU on Russia sanctions

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for more unity among EU countries in terms of sanctions against Russia.

“The European Union should be in a united position. They don’t have it with respect to certain sanctions. For those sanctions the European Union introduced, we are thankful to them. However, they have to be thankful to themselves because the role of Russia against Ukraine, it’s a war against the values that Ukraine defends, and these values are the values of the European Union countries,” Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News.

He also criticized the United Nations and the UN Security Council for their alleged ineffectiveness in preventing hostilities.

“I’m open to saying about that organization [UN], especially on such high level, that it doesn’t work,” Zelensky added.

In contrast, he praised the role of Washington as a strong global leader, particularly in what concerns the anti-Russia sanctions campaign.

“So far, I think that the United States of America is the accelerator of the sanction policies and I think they do more than any other country. And this is the way it should be because they are the most powerful country right now. I see the same support with respect to sanctions from the United Kingdom,” Zelensky stated.

Russians make minor advances but are under pressure around Kharkiv: Ukrainian military

Russian forces have made minor advances on one front near the city of Izium, according to the Ukrainian military, but are also on the defensive near Kharkiv as a Ukrainian counter-attack continues.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday the Russians had captured the northern outskirts of the village of Shandryholove as they try to push south from the Izium area into the Donetsk region.

The enemy concentrated its main efforts on “preparations for the continuation of the offensive” in the area.

Along other front lines there were few changes, the General Staff announced, with the Russians using artillery against Ukrainian defenses.

In the Kharkiv area, the General Staff added that the Russians were concentrating on “preventing the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of Kharkiv.”

To that end they were shelling villages recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces — such as Prudyanka and Slatine — and trying to strengthen their defensive positions.

In the south-west of Ukraine, the armed forces said “the situation remains tense.”

They claimed that “armed formations” in the pro-Russian area of Transnistria in Moldova, as well as Russian troops there, are in full combat readiness. Transnistria, a breakaway territory within Moldova, has housed Russian troops for decades.

The General Staff confirmed clashes on Snake Island, a small island off the Romanian and Ukrainian coastline. It added that, during Saturday, one Russian Mi-28H helicopter as well as a number of drones had been destroyed by anti-aircraft missiles. The military’s Operational Command (South) later published drone video purporting to show a Russian helicopter on Snake Island being destroyed.

Russia’s Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Gas producer Gazprom has announced it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

60 people feared dead after bombing of school shelter in Ukraine

Sixty people are feared dead following an airstrike on Saturday on a school in the Luhansk region where 90 people were sheltering, according to a local official.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said 30 people sheltering in the school had been rescued, of which seven were injured.

The bodies of two people were found in the debris, Hayday said in a Telegram post on Sunday, adding that it is “likely that all of the 60 people left under the building’s wreckage were killed.”

A Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines, according to Hayday.

The strike hit at around 4:37 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish, he continued.

High casualties feared after school shelter in Ukraine bombed

Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping a bomb on a school in Luhansk region where 90 people were taking shelter.

Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said a Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about 7 miles from the front lines.

Hayday added 30 people had so far been rescued from the rubble.

“Almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not evacuate. After the social club was hit, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people,” Hayday continued.

The rescue operation is ongoing, he stated.

Photographs posted by the regional authorities show the school in ruins.

UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of additional military aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom says it will provide 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6bn) in military support and aid to Ukraine.

The new pledge almost doubles the UK’s previous spending commitments on Ukraine and the British government announced that this is the highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it did not give details of this calculation. “Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated in a statement.

Germany to help restore water supply, rebuild houses in Ukraine

Germany has announced an aid package of 63 million euros ($66m) to help rebuild conflict-torn areas in Ukraine.

“We have boosted the immediate aid programme for Ukraine from 122 million to 185 million euros,” said German Development Minister Svenja Schulze. “This will be used to restore the drinking water supply and rebuild destroyed apartments, schools and kindergartens,” she continued. She added, “Where the bombs have stopped falling, Germany will assist with billions for rebuilding.”

Chechen leader claims his soldiers control Ukraine’s Popasna

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, says his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna.

“Fighters of the Chechen special forces … have taken most of Popasna under control,” Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “foot soldier”, wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared,” he added. Popasna is in the Luhansk region. There was no immediate response from Ukraine, but an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky noted late on Saturday that heavy fighting for the town continues. “A battle for Popasna is ongoing,” Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video on social media. “Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th ‘capture of Popasna’ claim only this week,” he added.

WHO has documented 200 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told Ukrainians that the WHO stands by them in the conflict with Russia and urged Moscow to stop waging war on its neighbour.

“My message to all the people of Ukraine is this,” he said, speaking from the government media centre in the capital Kyiv. “WHO stands by you,” he added. WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan told the same news conference that the organisation had already documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, and would pass its findings on to those who could assess whether crimes had been committed.

Zelensky: Over 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.